Djibouti welcomes resumption of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic relations

Djibouti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Republic of Djibouti has welcomed the trilateral statement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China on Riyadh-Tehran agreement to resume their diplomatic relations.

Djibouti's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation voiced appreciation of China for hosting and mediating the Saudi-Iranian talks and also for the Republic of Iraq and Sultanate of Oman for hosting previous rounds of the talks.

The ministry also underlined in a statement the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pivotal role and its influential diplomacy at the regional and international levels, wishing that the Saudi-Iranian agreement would enhance regional peace and stability.