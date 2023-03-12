UrduPoint.com

Djibouti Welcomes Resumption Of Saudi-Iranian Diplomatic Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Djibouti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Republic of Djibouti has welcomed the trilateral statement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China on Riyadh-Tehran agreement to resume their diplomatic relations.

Djibouti's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation voiced appreciation of China for hosting and mediating the Saudi-Iranian talks and also for the Republic of Iraq and Sultanate of Oman for hosting previous rounds of the talks.

The ministry also underlined in a statement the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pivotal role and its influential diplomacy at the regional and international levels, wishing that the Saudi-Iranian agreement would enhance regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Iran China Iraq Oman Djibouti Saudi Arabia Agreement

