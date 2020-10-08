Djokovic advances to 10th French Open semi-final

Paris, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic recovered from dropping his first set at this year's French Open and overcame a bothersome left arm to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta and reach a 10th Roland Garros semi-final on Wednesday.

Djokovic beat Spanish 17th seed Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of a major for the 38th time as he chases a second French Open and 18th Grand Slam title.

He will face Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday for a place in the final.