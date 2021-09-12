Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final

New York, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic will attempt to win the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam since 1969 in Sunday's US Open final and make his case to be considered the greatest player in tennis history.

The 34-year-old Serbian world number one faces Russia's second-ranked Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the biggest match of a career that has brought him 20 Slam trophies.

"I'm going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career," Djokovic said.

Djokovic will try to complete the first sweep of US, Australian and French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year since Australian legend Rod Laver managed the feat 52 years ago.

"Excitement is there," Djokovic said. "Motivation is there, without a doubt. Probably more than ever. But I have one more to go." Laver, 83, will be in the stands to see if Djokovic can finish the fourth Slam in men's history after American Don Budge in 1938 and Laver in 1962 and 1969.

"For sure he's going to feel the pressure a little bit about it," said Medvedev. "From the other side, that's what going to make him be even better in tough moments." The last singles Slam overall was by Steffi Graf in 1988.

Djokovic also will be chasing his fourth US Open title after 2011, 2015 and 2018.

A victory would give him 21 major titles and for the first time put him atop the all-time Slams chase, moving one ahead of the record mark he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, 20-10 in Slam finals, leads Medvedev 5-3 in their career rivalry. Medvedev, 25, seeks his first Slam title.

"I'm sure he's going to give it all to win his first Slam," Djokovic said. "On the other side, I'll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match."