UrduPoint.com

Djokovic, Alcaraz Close In On Wimbledon Duel As Women Draw Opens Up

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Wimbledon duel as women draw opens up

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz closed in on a Wimbledon generational clash on Friday as the women's draw was left with just four top-10 seeds standing.

Three-time defending champion Djokovic demolished Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round to stay on course to equal Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion, one behind Roger Federer's men's record.

Friday's win was the 330th of Djokovic's Grand Slam career.

"So far, so good," said the 35-year-old top seed.

"I expect high standards from myself. You always want to raise the level and things are shaping up well." Djokovic has now won 22 successive matches on grass and is in the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 14th time.

He has not lost a grass-court match since falling to Marin Cilic in the final at Queen's four years ago.

"I started very well, very strong with a lot of intensity and focus," added Djokovic, whose only blip was being broken when he served for the match at 5-2 in the third set.

In the last 16, he will face Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.

Playing in his debut Grand Slam main draw, the world number 104 defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The 25-year-old Van Rijthoven proved his prowess on grass by winning the 's-Hertogenbosch title last month, defeating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final.

"Before the tournament started, it was a dream for me to play Djokovic," said Van Rijthoven, only the seventh man since 2000 to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut.

"So to be able to have that chance and to maybe even play on Centre Court or Court 1 is beautiful and magical." After needing four sets to get past Kwon Soon-woo in the first round, Djokovic has dropped just 14 games since.

If he beats Van Rijthoven, he could meet Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old Spaniard swept past Germany's Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 to make the fourth round for the first time.

Alcaraz, who hit 37 winners in total, goes on to face Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner, who put out John Isner in straight sets.

The only consolation for Isner was passing Ivo Karlovic as the sport's greatest hitter of aces, taking his career total to 13,748.

British ninth seed Cameron Norrie also qualified for the last 16 with a thumping 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 win over Steve Johnson.

- Women's seeds tumble - Maria Sakkari became the sixth of the top 10 women's seeds to crash out before the end of the third round.

The fifth-seeded Greek lost 6-3, 7-5 to German world number 103 Tatjana Maria, who returned to the tour last year after maternity leave.

Maria, in the fourth round of a Slam for the first time, will face former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the quarter-finals.

"It feels amazing, first time in the last 16. To win against Sakkari, it's pretty awesome," said mother-of-two Maria.

Ostapenko, a semi-finalist in 2018, took her winners count to 102 over three rounds by defeating Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Germany's Jule Niemeier followed up her win over second seed Anett Kontaveit by seeing off Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in three sets.

Also exiting Friday was 2018 champion Angelique Kerber, with the German 15th seed beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Elise Mertens.

The Belgian, who had to save two match points in her previous round, next faces world number two Ons Jabeur.

A quarter-finalist in 2021, Tunisia's Jabeur breezed past French teenager Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3.

World number one Iga Swiatek, Jabeur, Paula Badosa and Jessica Pegula are the only top-10 seeds left.

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul kept up American momentum at Wimbledon by reaching the last 16 for the first time.

In all, eight American men made the third round, the most at Wimbledon since 1995.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams made a winning return to Wimbledon when the 42-year-old American teamed with Britain's Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.

The wild-card pair defeated Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 in their first round clash.

Related Topics

World Ukraine German Germany Man 's-Hertogenbosch Van Tunisia Georgia Romania Roger Federer Women 2018 Oscar All From Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

2 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

2 hours ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

2 hours ago
 EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controll ..

EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controlled Mali

2 hours ago
 Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France ..

Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.