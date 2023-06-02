UrduPoint.com

Djokovic, Alcaraz Eye French Open Last 16 As Pegula, Rublev Exit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Djokovic, Alcaraz eye French Open last 16 as Pegula, Rublev exit

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic will bid to reach the French Open fourth round for a 14th consecutive year on Friday, after women's third seed Jessica Pegula and seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev were dumped out of the tournament.

Djokovic has made headlines for his comments about Kosovo this week but will be hoping his progress on Court Philippe Chatrier remains serene after two straight-sets wins so far.

He said after his second-round win over Marton Fucsovics that the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" he scrawled on a camera following his opening match was "something I stand for".

His next opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, will likely provide a sterner test, though. The Spaniard has slipped to number 34 in the world rankings this season but was runner-up at the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters last year.

Two-time champion Djokovic, who has reached the French Open quarter-finals in each of the past 13 years, will be the red-hot favourite.

The 36-year-old is hoping to break out of his tie with injured rival Rafael Nadal at the top of the men's all-time list of major winners at Roland Garros.

He is just one title behind Serena Williams' mark of 23 Slams and two adrift of Margaret Court's overall record.

Djokovic has won two of his three matches with 29th seed Davidovich Fokina, but lost their last meeting in Monte Carlo 12 months ago.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz, considered the favourite and slated to meet Djokovic in the semi-finals, features in the night-session match against talented Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has defeated players ranked outside the top 100 in his first two matches.

Shapovalov is of a far higher calibre, though, despite struggling for form in recent months.

The Canadian was ranked in the top 10 less than two years ago and was a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2021.

- Sonego stunner - Italian Lorenzo Sonego battled back from two sets down to knock out seventh seed Rublev and reach the last 16 for the second time.

The world number 48 was two points from defeat during a fourth-set tie-break but prevailed 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 after three hours and 42 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sonego will face Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov for a possible quarter-final meeting with Djokovic.

"Incredible comeback today," he said. "I played more aggressive than in the first and second sets because when he's aggressive it's tough to compete against him." Eleventh seed Khachanov ended Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis' run with an entertaining 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) win.

American Pegula's hopes of a deep run in Paris were ended in comprehensive fashion by Belgian Elise Mertens.

The 28th seed cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round for the third time.

World number three Pegula, who only has two WTA Tour titles to her name, has still never passed the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

"I'm very happy to win in two sets. She's a very good player," said Mertens.

The former Australian Open semi-finalist will next face 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

- Sabalenka 'not safe' - Aryna Sabalenka refused to do an official post-match press conference after powering into the last 16 for the first time with a straight-sets win over Kamilla Rakhimova.

The Belarusian claimed she "did not feel safe" when asked to condemn her country's support of Russia's war in Ukraine during a press conference earlier this week.

The second seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament after a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win against world number 82 Rakhimova.

Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the championship after a fine start to the year and will usurp Iga Swiatek as world number one if she lifts the title.

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches," she told selected media.

Sabalenka will face either former US Open champion Sloane Stephens or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round.

Russian Daria Kasatkina, a semi-finalist last year, raced into the second week by thrashing American Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-1 in under an hour.

The ninth seed will next face Elina Svitolina on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ukrainian Svitolina reached the fourth round on her first Grand Slam appearance since the 2022 Australian Open with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Anna Blinkova.

She is now on an eight-match winning run after also clinching the title in Strasbourg last week, beating Russian Blinkova in the final.

Related Topics

Injured World Ukraine Russia Fine Strasbourg Paris Progress Serbia Kazakhstan Rafael Nadal Women Sunday Australian Open Media From Top Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of B ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in South Afric ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.