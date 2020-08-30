Djokovic captures ATP Western & Southern Open title

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Top-ranked Novak Djokovic rallied to defeat Canada's Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Saturday's ATP Western & Southern Open final, remaining unbeaten this year only two days before his first US Open match.

The 33-year-old Serbian star won his 80th career title, improving to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 all-time against Raonic, and took his 35th ATP Masters Series crown, matching Rafael Nadal's all-time record.