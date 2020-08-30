UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Captures ATP Western & Southern Open Title

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Djokovic captures ATP Western & Southern Open title

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Top-ranked Novak Djokovic rallied to defeat Canada's Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Saturday's ATP Western & Southern Open final, remaining unbeaten this year only two days before his first US Open match.

The 33-year-old Serbian star won his 80th career title, improving to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 all-time against Raonic, and took his 35th ATP Masters Series crown, matching Rafael Nadal's all-time record.

Related Topics

Canada Rafael Nadal 2020 US Open

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

50 minutes ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

19 minutes ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

20 minutes ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

20 minutes ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

1 hour ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.