UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Celebrates Second Successive Comeback Win In Belgrade

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Djokovic celebrates second successive comeback win in Belgrade

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic came back from a set down against a Serbian compatriot for the second successive day to reach the Belgrade semi-finals on Thursday.

The world number one saw off in-form Miomir Kecmanovic, ranked at 38 in the world, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic, chasing a third title at the Serbia Open and a fourth ATP Tour title overall in his home city, will face third seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the final.

"Kecmanovic was very solid, he was not missing much. He was really moving well but generally I felt better than I did yesterday even if I was a set and a break down," said Djokovic.

"I felt gamewise I took it up a level or two. I believed I will get my chances. When they are presented to me, I use them." Djokovic had also needed three sets to beat Lazlo Djere in his opening round on Wednesday as he gears up towards the defence of his French Open title in Paris next month.

"Physically I managed to push through again. Another two and half hour match and I am not too tired," continued Djokovic.

"(Kecmanovic) helped me a little bit, he made some unforced errors towards the end of the second to give me the break. After that it was a whole different story.

"In the third, it was even up to three all and after that I played the best three games of the match." The Belgrade event is only Djokovic's third of 2022 after he was deported from Melbourne - and denied the chance to defend his Australian Open title - after entering the country unvaccinated.

He was also barred from playing at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters over his controversial Covid-19 stance.

The 34-year-old made the last-eight in Dubai in February and then lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Related Topics

India World Dubai Melbourne Paris Belgrade Miami Serbia February Australian Open Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

17 minutes ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

34 minutes ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

53 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

53 minutes ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

17 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.