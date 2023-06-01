UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Continues French Open Progress After Kosovo Controversy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Djokovic continues French Open progress after Kosovo controversy

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furore surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open third round on Wednesday, after world number one Carlos Alcaraz also progressed.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"There was a lot of intensity in the first set. I found my best game again in the second, and the third too, and in the end I'm happy with my game," said Djokovic.

He had scrawled the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera following his first-round match on Monday.

Earlier Wednesday, the French sports minister condemned the two-time Roland Garros champion's actions.

Amelie Oudea-Castera said the message was "very activist" and that Djokovic "shouldn't get involved".

She added that tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic and his entourage.

But the International Tennis Federation said there was "no provision" in Grand Slam rules "that prohibits political statements".

There was plenty of drama on the court too during an 87-minute opening set which saw Djokovic broken while he was serving for it.

But eight previous break points saved proved key for the third seed as Djokovic went on to dominate a tie-break.

World number 83 Fucsovics could not maintain his level, though, as Djokovic raced through the next seven games.

Fucsovics rallied by breaking back early in the third set and again when Djokovic served for the match.

But Djokovic wrapped up victory in the next game on his second match point.

The Serb has still not failed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2017 Australian Open.

The two-time champion will next face Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a fourth-round place on Friday.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Marathon Serbia 2017 Australian Open Best Court

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

7 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

8 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

9 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

9 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.