Djokovic continues French Open progress after Kosovo controversy

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furore surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open third round on Wednesday, after world number one Carlos Alcaraz also progressed.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"There was a lot of intensity in the first set. I found my best game again in the second, and the third too, and in the end I'm happy with my game," said Djokovic.

He had scrawled the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera following his first-round match on Monday.

Earlier Wednesday, the French sports minister condemned the two-time Roland Garros champion's actions.

Amelie Oudea-Castera said the message was "very activist" and that Djokovic "shouldn't get involved".

She added that tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic and his entourage.

But the International Tennis Federation said there was "no provision" in Grand Slam rules "that prohibits political statements".

There was plenty of drama on the court too during an 87-minute opening set which saw Djokovic broken while he was serving for it.

But eight previous break points saved proved key for the third seed as Djokovic went on to dominate a tie-break.

World number 83 Fucsovics could not maintain his level, though, as Djokovic raced through the next seven games.

Fucsovics rallied by breaking back early in the third set and again when Djokovic served for the match.

But Djokovic wrapped up victory in the next game on his second match point.

The Serb has still not failed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2017 Australian Open.

The two-time champion will next face Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a fourth-round place on Friday.