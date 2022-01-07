UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Could Play In French Open: French Sports Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic would be granted entry to France for the French Open even if he was unvaccinated against Covid-19, the sports minister said on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serb is in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne while he appeals against his visa being dramatically revoked for failing to meet the tough Covid-19 restrictions in Australia, leaving his hopes of playing in the Australian Open in the balance.

Those granted permission to enter Australia must prove they are fully vaccinated or have a doctor's medical exemption, with authorities saying he provided evidence of neither.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told radio station France Info that Djokovic, who has openly been sceptical about the vaccine, would benefit from a special case scenario in France for major events such as the French Open.

Djokovic had travelled to Australia having been given a medical exemption by the Australian Open organisers but it fell short of the demands of the immigration authorities.

"There are health protocols imposed for major events by the relevant federations which would permit someone like Novak Djokovic to enter the country," Maracineanu said.

"In France today we do not have the same regulations as Australia for entry to the country, either for athletes or any citizens from other countries.

"An athlete who is unvaccinated can compete in an event because the protocol, the health bubble for these major events, permits that."Maracineanu added that she hoped the situation would be clearer by May, when the French Open is scheduled to get underway.

"We hope there will be no need for such measures by then."

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Sports France Hotel Doctor Melbourne Same May Visa Australian Open Event From

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to ..

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to bold scene

4 minutes ago
 China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'C ..

China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'Color Revolution' in Kazakhstan ..

15 minutes ago
 Price of tomatoes, flour, eggs, other food items g ..

Price of tomatoes, flour, eggs, other food items go down

15 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Dea ..

French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Deal Can Still Be Revived

16 minutes ago
 What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer ..

What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer of the Year 2021?  

26 minutes ago
 Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan Durin ..

Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan During Unrest - Reports

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.