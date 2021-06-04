UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Cruises Into Roland Garros Last 32

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Djokovic cruises into Roland Garros last 32

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas to reach the French Open third round on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who is looking to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams multiple times, won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I stayed concentrated. I thought the third set was very difficult for me because he lifted the level of his game," said the top seed after his 350th Grand Slam match.

"It's a cliche to say 'day by day', but it's very important for me to stay in the moment.

" Djokovic will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis for a place in the second week.

The 2016 Roland Garros champion has won all three of his meetings with Berankis, including in last year's second round in Paris.

Cuevas tested Djokovic at times on Thursday with his creative shot-making, but the Serbian star saved eight of nine break points and hit 31 winners in a solid display.

Djokovic is seeded to meet 13-time winner Rafael Nadal, who he lost to in the final last October, in the last four.

Related Topics

World Paris Man Uruguay Rafael Nadal October 2016 All Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

29 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

9 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

9 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

31 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.