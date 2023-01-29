Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas for record-extending 10th Australian Open title

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) –:Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to clinch a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday.

The Serbian powered his way to a 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 victory at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena in just under three hours.

Djokovic has now equaled Rafael Nadal's men's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.