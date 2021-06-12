UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Defeats 13-time Champion Nadal In Epic French Open Semi-final

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Djokovic defeats 13-time champion Nadal in epic French Open semi-final

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic handed 13-time champion Rafael Nadal only his third defeat in 16 years and 108 matches at the French Open on Friday to reach his sixth Roland Garros final in an epic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.

In their 58th career clash, Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 and stays on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris who had also beaten Nadal at the 2015 tournament, will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final in what will be his 29th championship match at the Slams.

Tsitsipas had earlier become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev.

