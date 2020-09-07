UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Official With Ball Pdh/rcw

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting official with ball pdh/rcw

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after he struck a line official with a ball.

The world number one went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in the direction of the female official.

It struck her in the throat and she could be heard gasping.

Djokovic rushed over to check that she was okay and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court.

Following around ten minutes of discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

Related Topics

World Spain Sunday From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

3 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

4 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.