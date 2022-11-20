UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Downs Fritz To Face Ruud For ATP Finals Title

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Djokovic downs Fritz to face Ruud for ATP Finals title

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic remained on course for a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title after a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6) win over Taylor Fritz in Turin on Saturday.

Djokovic brushed off his bruising encounter with Daniil Medvedev the day before to boss the semi-final against the ninth-seeded American.

The 35-year-old set up a meeting with Norway's Casper Ruud who at 23 years of age will bid for his first major title after sweeping past Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the second semi-final in northern Italy.

The Serb has beaten world number four Ruud in all three of their previous meetings including this year in the semi-finals in Rome.

Djokovic will aim for his second major title of the year, after Wimbledon, having missed a significant part of the season, including the Australian Open and the US Open, for his refusal to take the covid vaccine.

"Of course, the last match of the season, I'm going to give it all. I'm going to obviously try my best," said the Serb.

"I'm very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy, one of the biggest ones that we have in our sport." Victory in Sunday's final will also see him equal Roger Federer's haul of six wins in the tournament comprising the top eight players in the world this season.

"I had to fight to survive," said Djokovic, who has now reached the final of the season-ending event eight times and last won in 2015.

"I didn't feel very reactive or very comfortable. I knew coming into today's match from yesterday's gruelling battle against Medvedev, it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour."

Related Topics

World Russia Norway Turin Rome Casper Italy Roger Federer Turkish Lira Sunday 2015 Australian Open Event All From Best Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

13 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

15 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

15 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

15 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.