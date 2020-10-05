UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Eyes Paris Payback For Khachanov As Kenin Aims Higher

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Djokovic eyes Paris payback for Khachanov as Kenin aims higher

Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic continues his quest to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice at the French Open on Monday while Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova are the top seeds on court in a wide open women's draw.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, is through to the Roland Garros last 16 for a record-equalling 11th successive year and is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title.

The world number one has dropped just 15 games in three rounds, improving his record this season to 34 wins against one loss ahead of a meeting with 15th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Russian claimed his biggest win to date against Djokovic in the French capital, upsetting the Serb in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters.

"Maybe mentally you know that you beat him in this particular match, for sure it gives you the confidence inside to know that you've done it already once at least," said Khachanov.

"That's the only thing that might help on a mental preparation to be ready for whatever happens," he added.

"The deeper you go the tougher opponents you face. This is what it's all about." Only Djokovic has won more titles in 2020 than Andrey Rublev, the Russian 13th seed who plays world number 63 Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man in the second week since Balazs Taroczy in 1984.

Rublev won on clay in Hamburg last week to add to victories at Doha and Adelaide at the start of the campaign.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Grigor Dimitrov while German qualifier Daniel Altmaier looks to extend his shock run against US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta.

World number 186 Altmaier is just the fourth man in 20 years to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut.

- Kenin dreaming big - Only four seeds remain in the women's draw, with No. 4 Kenin the second highest left behind third seed Elina Svitolina following the exit of title favourite Simona Halep.

Australian Open champion Kenin, who defeated Serena Williams in the fourth round last year, will face unseeded French player Fiona Ferro.

"I feel like I'm playing well at the Slams," said Kenin, who has made the last 16 or better at the three majors this season.

"It's not easy, everyone is playing their best tennis at the Grand Slams. But I definitely feel like I should get deep in a tournament." Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, seeded seven, is in the same half as Kenin and takes on Zhang Shuai, the first Chinese woman to reach the last 16 since former champion Li Na in 2012.

Ons Jabeur is targeting a second quarter-final in three Slams after becoming the first Arab woman to make the fourth round here.

The Tunisian 30th seed next faces 57th-ranked American Danielle Collins, who stunned 2016 champion and 11th seed Garbine Muguruza in three sets.

Spain's Paula Badosa, the 2015 junior champion, plays Laura Siegemund of Germany in a tie between two players through to the last 16 at a Slam for the first time.

Related Topics

Tennis Century World Russia China German Germany Adelaide Sofia Paris Hamburg Man Doha Same Women 2016 2015 2018 2020 All Best Top Arab Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

11 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

12 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.