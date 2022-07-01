UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Eyes Wimbledon Last 16 As Isner Targets Aces Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic faces fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the Wimbledon last 16 on Friday as John Isner targets becoming the sport's king of aces.

Kecmanovic, 22, has lost both his previous two meetings against the man he describes as his "idol".

However, with 2002 Wimbledon runner-up David Nalbandian in his coaching team, he is enjoying a breakout season.

Kecmanovic enjoyed career-best runs to the last 16 at the Australian Open and third round at Roland Garros.

He has also broken into the top 30 for the first time.

Djokovic, bidding to join Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is in the third round at the All England Club for the 16th time.

Second-round victim Thanasi Kokkinakis took just seven games off the 35-year-old and admitted: "I got chopped." Waiting in the fourth round will be Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.

Playing in his debut Grand Slam main draw, the world number 104 defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The 25-year-old Van Rijthoven proved his prowess on grass by winning the 's-Hertogenbosch title last month, defeating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final.

"My serve is working fantastic, I have only dropped serve a couple of times in my last eight matches," said the Dutchman.

"If I play Djokovic, it will be a dream."

