Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic flew out of Melbourne airport Sunday after losing a court battle to avoid deportation from Australia over his stance on Covid-19 vaccinations.

An AFP reporter aboard the plane confirmed the flight to Dubai had taken off, after capturing images of Djokovic at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport late Sunday.

