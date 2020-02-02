Djokovic forces Australian Open final into fifth set

Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic forced the Australian Open final into a fifth set when he levelled it at two sets each against Austria's Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

Djokovic, 32, pounced at 4-3 up for the only break of the set, and then served it out with an ace for 6-3.

Serbia's Djokovic, 32, is seeking his eighth Australian Open title while Thiem, 26, is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.