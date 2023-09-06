Djokovic, Gauff steam into US Open semi-finals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic charged into his 13th US Open semi-final on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Taylor Fritz, while home favourite Coco Gauff stayed on track for her first Grand Slam title.

Djokovic shrugged off ninth seed Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his dominance of American players in New York and take another step closer to a record-extending 24th men's Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Serbian star will appear in a record 47th major semi-final, eclipsing the mark he shared with longtime nemesis Roger Federer.

Djokovic awaits either 10th seed Frances Tiafoe or the up-and-coming Ben Shelton, who face off in an all-American affair in Tuesday's night session.

"I have played this sport for many years, so many epic matches and I cannot wait for another one in a few days' time," said Djokovic.

"It is a huge opportunity every time I step out on the court at this stage of my life. I don't know how many more opportunities I will get so I am trying to enjoy it as much as I can." The three-time US Open champion defeated Fritz for the eighth time in a row, Djokovic barely allowing his error-riddled opponent to lay a glove on him.

Fritz had lost serve just once across four three-set wins in reaching his first US Open quarter-final, but the 25-year-old was broken three straight times to start the match.

Djokovic resisted four break points at 2-1 in the second set and hauled himself over the line after a rollercoaster final few games in the third set, maintaining his quest for a triumphant return to world number one next week.