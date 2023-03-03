Djokovic has Monday on his mind as Indian Wells deadline nears

Dubai, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic says he will learn his fate about being granted entry into the United States before the draw is revealed at Indian Wells, adding that he remains focused on his campaign in Dubai in the meantime.

Djokovic, who continued his march towards a third title in as many tournaments this season with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Dubai quarter-finals on Thursday, is waiting to hear if the US government will allow him to enter the country without being vaccinated.

The Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells begins on March 8 and Djokovic said a decision will be made one way or the other before the draw for the ATP tournament is conducted on Monday.

"Whatever the decision is before the draw, if I'm not allowed, I'm going to pull out, of course, before the draw," assured Djokovic.

The world number one, seeking a sixth career title in the northern emirate, improved to 5-0 against Hurkacz, 15-0 for the season, and has extended his overall winning streak to 20 consecutive matches, dating back to last November's ATP Finals.

"It was a challenging match as it always is against Hubert. One of the best guys on the tour definitely, fantastic personality, very lovable guy," said Djokovic, who next faces Daniil Medvedev who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic, 35, faced zero break points on his own serve and was an impressive 12/13 at the net, needing just 71 minutes to close out the victory.

"I think he's got one of the best serves in the game," Djokovic said of the 11th-ranked Hurkacz.

"In the second set, until that 11th game, I didn't really have too many chances against his serve.

"Fortunately for me I also found the rhythm on my serve throughout the second set. I'm really glad with how I played under pressure."