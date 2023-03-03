UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Has Monday On His Mind As Indian Wells Deadline Nears

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Djokovic has Monday on his mind as Indian Wells deadline nears

Dubai, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic says he will learn his fate about being granted entry into the United States before the draw is revealed at Indian Wells, adding that he remains focused on his campaign in Dubai in the meantime.

Djokovic, who continued his march towards a third title in as many tournaments this season with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Dubai quarter-finals on Thursday, is waiting to hear if the US government will allow him to enter the country without being vaccinated.

The Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells begins on March 8 and Djokovic said a decision will be made one way or the other before the draw for the ATP tournament is conducted on Monday.

"Whatever the decision is before the draw, if I'm not allowed, I'm going to pull out, of course, before the draw," assured Djokovic.

The world number one, seeking a sixth career title in the northern emirate, improved to 5-0 against Hurkacz, 15-0 for the season, and has extended his overall winning streak to 20 consecutive matches, dating back to last November's ATP Finals.

"It was a challenging match as it always is against Hubert. One of the best guys on the tour definitely, fantastic personality, very lovable guy," said Djokovic, who next faces Daniil Medvedev who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic, 35, faced zero break points on his own serve and was an impressive 12/13 at the net, needing just 71 minutes to close out the victory.

"I think he's got one of the best serves in the game," Djokovic said of the 11th-ranked Hurkacz.

"In the second set, until that 11th game, I didn't really have too many chances against his serve.

"Fortunately for me I also found the rhythm on my serve throughout the second set. I'm really glad with how I played under pressure."

Related Topics

India World Dubai Poland United States March November Event Government Best

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

57 minutes ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.