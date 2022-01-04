UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Heading To Australian Open With Medical Exemption

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Djokovic heading to Australian Open with medical exemption

Melbourne, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he was heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a medical exemption to play.

All participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts on January 17, need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have the exemption, which is assessed by an independent panel of experts.

The Serb has repeatedly refused to confirm if he has been inoculated, with his participation at Melbourne Park the subject of intense speculation after he pulled out of the ongoing ATP Cup in Sydney.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!" the nine-time Australian Open winner, who beat Daniil Medvedev in last year's final, said on Instagram.

His post was accompanied by a picture of the 34-year-old at an airport, looking relaxed, with his bags on a trolley.

"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

