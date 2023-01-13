UrduPoint.com

Djokovic In Ominous Mood For Australian Open As Nadal Grapples For Form

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Djokovic in ominous mood for Australian Open as Nadal grapples for form

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic returns to next week's Australian Open as heavy favourite and with his ominous form in stark contrast to the struggles of defending champion Rafael Nadal.

A year ago Djokovic was consumed by a legal battle over his Covid vaccination stance which he ultimately lost and was deported on the eve of the Grand Slam.

It opened the door for great rival Nadal on the Melbourne Park hardcourts, his thrilling five-set win over Daniil Medvedev in the final earning the Spaniard a record 21st major crown.

The 36-year-old made it 22 when he clinched the French Open.

Serbia's Djokovic, who is a year younger, can draw level on 22 Grand Slam triumphs if he becomes Australian champion for a record-extending 10th time.

He brought a practice match against Medvedev to an early conclusion on Wednesday to protect a hamstring niggle, but prior to that called his preparations spot-on.

"I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to the Australian Open," said Djokovic.

"I love playing in Australia. My results are a testament to that." Djokovic's recent exploits, coupled with Nadal's iffy form, the absence of injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz and last year's retirement of Roger Federer, undoubtedly make him the man to beat.

After ending a turbulent 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, he came through five tough matches to lift the Adelaide International trophy on Sunday.

His fears of a hostile reception in Australia after the deportation saga were alleviated by a warm welcome in Adelaide.

Djokovic faces Spain's 75th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in his opening match.

Nadal has been written off before but is facing fresh questions about whether age and injury are catching up with him.

The top seed faces a tricky opening to the defence of his title against promising 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper.

Spanish great Nadal has lost six of his past seven matches including both at the recent United Cup, going down to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur.

Nadal, who is striving to join Federer and Ken Rosewall as men's major winners aged 36 or older, insisted he was not concerned by his recent struggles.

"It's true that the last couple of months I was not able to play much tennis and at the beginning of the season I lost two matches in Sydney," he said.

"But honestly, I am not unhappy with the preparation. I need to win matches, for sure, but the preparation is going quite well, practising a lot and I think I am in good shape." Russia's Medvedev, runner-up in 2021 and 2022, is prime among other contenders.

The 2021 US Open champion has a love-hate relationship with the Melbourne crowd but pushed Nadal all the way in last year's final.

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas also poses a threat, with the Greek star keen to better the Melbourne semi-finals he made in three of the last four years.

Still searching for an elusive first Grand Slam, Tsitsipas won all four matches at the United Cup, including beating dangerous Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Norway's world number three Casper Ruud is another looking to snap the Djokovic-Nadal stranglehold after a breakthrough 2022 that saw him make the French and US Open finals.

And there is Nick Kyrgios, the home favourite and Wimbledon finalist who boasts enormous talent but has often been let down by his temperament.

"No-one is invincible," said Djokovic, who defeated Kyrgios in the Wimbledon decider and could meet him in the last eight in Melbourne.

"We've seen the biggest tennis players in the history of the game lose some big matches."

Related Topics

Tennis Injured World Australia Russia Adelaide Melbourne Sydney Man Casper Spain Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday Australian Open All Top Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

8 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

9 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

9 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

9 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

9 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.