Djokovic into last 16 as Struff outclassed

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic eased into the last 16 at the US Open on Friday, cruising to a straight sets victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic, chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title, was always in control against his 28th-seeded opponent, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in 1hr 42mins.

The Serbian top seed will now play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite for the title at the US Open, which is taking place with a field severely depleted by injuries and concern over the coronavirus.