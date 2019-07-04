Djokovic into Wimbledon third round for 11th year in a row

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 11th consecutive year on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla of the United States.

Top seed Djokovic goes on to face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last 16.

Djokovic defeated the Pole in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros in May.