Djokovic Lands In Dubai After Australia Deportation: AFP Journalist

Published January 17, 2022

Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation: AFP journalist

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai on Monday after being deported from Australia having lost a high-stakes legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status, an AFP journalist who travelled on the same plane reported.

The tennis star walked off the aircraft carrying two bags and wearing a mask, having landed at Dubai International Airport at 5:32 am local time (0132 GMT).

The world number one was supposed to be the headline act in the opening night session of the Australian Open on Monday, but the unvaccinated Serbian is not defending his title after a court threw out his bid to stay in the country.

