UrduPoint.com

Djokovic 'lucky Loser' Caruso Out In First Round

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Djokovic 'lucky loser' Caruso out in first round

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Salvatore Caruso's unexpected moment in the spotlight as the 'lucky loser' replacing nine-time winner Novak Djokovic ended in defeat in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The Italian world number 150 earned a place in the main draw when top seed and defending champion Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament, after Caruso initially failed to win a spot through qualifying.

Caruso went down 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and picked up $50,000 Australian Dollars (US$36,000) in prize money.

In five previous bids at Melbourne Park, Caruso reached the second round just once and has now only won six of the 16 matches he has played at Grand Slam level.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Serbia Money Australian Open Top

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

13 minutes ago
 ANP condoles over Rasheed Naz's death

ANP condoles over Rasheed Naz's death

3 minutes ago
 Eurostat Says Europeans Spent 8% Less in 2020 Due ..

Eurostat Says Europeans Spent 8% Less in 2020 Due to Pandemic Restrictions

3 minutes ago
 Final Commonwealth Games spot up for grabs in Mala ..

Final Commonwealth Games spot up for grabs in Malaysia

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run ..

Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run 2 of iconic event takes place ..

24 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched

Anti-polio campaign launched

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.