Djokovic Matches Federer's Record For Most Weeks As ATP No. 1

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Djokovic matches Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1

WASHINGTON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP world No. 1 on Monday by taking the top spot for the 310th week.

Djokovic reclaimed the top spot from Rafael Nadal in February 2020.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion grabbed his ninth Australian Open title last month, which ensured he will surpass Federer's record next week.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

