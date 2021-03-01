WASHINGTON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP world No. 1 on Monday by taking the top spot for the 310th week.

Djokovic reclaimed the top spot from Rafael Nadal in February 2020.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion grabbed his ninth Australian Open title last month, which ensured he will surpass Federer's record next week.