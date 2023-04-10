Close
Djokovic 'motivated' To Hit Clay Running On Monte Carlo Return

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Djokovic 'motivated' to hit clay running on Monte Carlo return

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic says he is "motivated" to make a better than usual start to the clay-court season in Monte Carlo as he tunes up for a 23rd Grand Slam bid at the French Open.

The Serb is back on court after failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month's Indian Wells tournament and Miami Open due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance.

"I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful," the world number one said on Sunday.

"And I'm also motivated because I didn't play for the past month," added Djokovic, who is due to enter the Monte Carlo Masters fray in the second round against qualifiers American Mackenzie McDonald or Russian Ivan Gakhov.

A winner in 2013 and 2015, Djokovic will fancy his chances of going far in a tournament robbed of 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz due to injury.

Djokovic, who won this year's Australian Open, is on nodding terms with every inch of clay in Monte Carlo, his local club.

"I know the club very well. I'm one of the players that lives in Monaco and use this club as a training base.

