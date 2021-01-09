UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena To Quarantine In Adelaide, Not Melbourne

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne

Sydney, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Tennis' top stars will quarantine in Adelaide rather than Melbourne and play an exhibition there ahead of the Australian Open, with the city also hosting a WTA event after the years' first Grand Slam, organisers said Saturday.

Some 1,270 players and support staff are due to arrive in Melbourne on charter flights late next week, where they will have to spend a mandatory 14 days in quarantine.

But with hotel rooms in the city scarce, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he had approached the South Australian government about taking some of them.

Matters were further complicated when a hotel in Melbourne that was due to accommodate players pulled out on Tuesday, reportedly because of concerns from residents.

With little benefit to Adelaide from putting its community at risk of coronavirus by housing players, an exhibition featuring the top Names in the game was suggested as an enticement.

"It would be a benefit if they played an exhibition tournament just before they came to Melbourne, so the premier (Steven Marshall) has agreed to host 50 people in a quarantine bubble and then have those players play an exhibition," Tiley told Tennis Channel.

An official statement announcing the January 29 exhibition said it would feature the world's top three men -- Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem -- and two of the top three women in Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka.

World number one Ashleigh Barty was not included, but 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was, with two more players to be added to the field.

"The conditions of the quarantine will be the same (as Melbourne)," said Tiley, with players only allowed out of their rooms for five hours to practise and train in a bio-secure bubble.

"They'll be in a different hotel and a smaller cohort and travel direct to Adelaide. We think this is a great opportunity to actually launch before we go into the season." They would then head to Melbourne Park for the 12-team ATP Cup, along with two WTA tournaments and two ATP events being played from January 31 ahead of the Australian Open on February 8.

Organisers also announced an extra WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide after the Australian Open, from February 22-27 with 70 players taking part.

Australia has largely contained the coronavirus, although fresh outbreaks have forced authorities to reintroduce some restrictions, including a lockdown in Brisbane.

Related Topics

Tennis World Hotel Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Osaka Same Craig Rafael Nadal January February Women Australian Open Event From Government Top Housing Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

8 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

8 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

8 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

8 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

8 hours ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.