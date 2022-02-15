UrduPoint.com

Djokovic 'not Anti-vax' But Would Rather Skip Events Than Be Forced Into Jab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Djokovic 'not anti-vax' but would rather skip events than be forced into jab

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a Covid jab.

The Serbian was deported in extraordinary circumstances on the eve of last month's Australian Open where Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam trophy to move ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time men's list.

Djokovic was asked in an interview with the BBC, published on Tuesday, if he would sacrifice taking part in events such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic said, referring to giving up his chance to become the leading men's Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic said he did not want to be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.

"I was never against vaccination," he said, adding he had received vaccines as a child. "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body." "The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said.

"I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can." Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in January for the first Grand Slam of the year claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

But Australian border officials said he did not meet requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, his visa was cancelled and a protracted legal appeal failed.

In his first interview since leaving Melbourne, Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements would change and that he could "play for many more years".

Djokovic said he was keeping an open mind about being vaccinated in the future "because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus." Djokovic said he was "sad" with how events played out in Australia, where he spent days in detention at a notorious immigration hotel.

"I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia," he said. "It wasn't easy.

"The reason why I was deported from Australia was because the minister for immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city, which I completely disagree with."

