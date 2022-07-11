UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Officially Declares 'bromance' With Kyrgios After Wimbledon Win

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Djokovic officially declares 'bromance' with Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic officially declared a "bromance" with Nick Kyrgios after he beat the Australian on Sunday to win his seventh Wimbledon crown.

The Serbian top seed lost the first set but recovered to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) and seal a 21st Grand Slam title -- leaving him just one behind Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have previously rarely seen eye-to-eye.

But their relations warmed when Kyrgios became one of the few players to offer the Serb support in his Australia deportation saga in January, related to his Covid vaccination status.

They had agreed to meet for dinner after the Wimbledon final during an Instagram chat, with the winner footing the bill.

"If you are inviting me for a dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," said Djokovic." After Sunday's win on a sun-baked Centre Court, Djokovic had warm words for his defeated opponent.

"I really respect you a lot, you are an amazing talent and now everything is starting to come together for you," said the 35-year-old champion.

"I never thought I would say so many nice things about you considering the relationship. OK it's officially a bromance.

"The winner buys dinner -- that's why he lost. I don't know if we're going to make it happen tonight but this is the start of a wonderful relationship between us.

"I didn't respond to the nightclub question because my wife was next to me but let's start with dinner and drinks." Djokovic clambered up into the player's box after sealing his victory, to meet his wife, Jelena.

Kyrgios, 27, playing in his first Grand Slam final, described Djokovic as a "bit of a god".

"You've won these championships that many times I don't even know any more," he said.

When asked whether reaching a first Wimbledon final had made him hungry for more, he said: "Absolutely not. I'm so tired, honestly. Myself, my team, we're all exhausted. We've played so much tennis.

"I'm really happy with this result and maybe one day I'll be here again but I don't know about that."

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Wife Nice Rafael Nadal January Sunday God All Top Instagram Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

15 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

23 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

23 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

23 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.