Djokovic Out Of Dubai, Hands Medvedev World Number One Ranking

Published February 24, 2022

Djokovic out of Dubai, hands Medvedev world number one ranking

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic was deposed as world number one by Daniil Medvedev on Thursday after being knocked out of the Dubai ATP tournament by Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

Djokovic, who was playing in his first tournament of 2022 after being deported from Australia, lost 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in his quarter-final tie.

US Open champion Medvedev, currently involved in the Acapulco tournament, becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to the world number one spot.

Vesely, ranked 123 in the world and who had already defeated Djokovic at Monte Carlo in 2016, will face either Canadian sixth seed Denis Shapovalov or Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania for a place in the final.

>