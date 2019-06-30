UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Prepares For Wimbledon With Seven-hour Meeting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Djokovic prepares for Wimbledon with seven-hour meeting

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Novak Djokovic warmed up for the defence of his Wimbledon title not on the practice courts, but locked away for seven hours in a stuffy meeting room discussing the politics of tennis.

As well as being the world number one and the holder of 15 Grand Slam titles, the 32-year-old is president of the ATP Player Council.

It's a powerful representative body which also occasionally pits player against player.

"I think in any industry, having seven-hour meetings regularly is unacceptable because it's not efficient," said Djokovic on Saturday.

"There was one that happened last night, which went on post-midnight and started 5:00pm." Djokovic has been at odds with fellow stars such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the future direction of the sport.

Disagreements have recently centred on the decision to dispense with the services of the ATP's chief executive Chris Kermode, a popular figure in tennis.

"I've obviously considered various options. I did consider also stepping down. I think my team wants me to step down, honestly. It's obvious," added Djokovic.

His mood was not improved on Saturday when players Jamie Murray and Robin Haase as well as coach Dani Vallverdu stepped down from the body.

He may be frustrated with the politics, but Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon this year in a better frame of mind than 12 months ago.

Ranked outside the top 20 for the first time in a decade and struggling with the aftermath of elbow surgery, few gave him any realistic chance of lifting a fourth Wimbledon trophy.

However, he blitzed through the field, defeating Nadal in a five-hour 16-minute semi-final before easing past Kevin Anderson in the championship match.

"There is quite a difference. Obviously I'm approaching this year's Wimbledon as defending champion, No. 1 of the world," he said.

"Last year I did drop out of top 20 after French Open. Coming off from the surgery, being unable to have a consistency with the results, this was a huge springboard for me, the win at Wimbledon last year.

"That's what kind of gave me that push. After that, it was all upwards, winning Cincinnati for first time, US Open. One Grand Slam can definitely change anyone's career in a few weeks."

Related Topics

Tennis World Anderson Cincinnati Roger Federer Rafael Nadal May All From Industry Top Coach Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

31 minutes ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

31 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

50 minutes ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.