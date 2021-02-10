Djokovic 'pushed to limit' in Tiafoe scare at Australian Open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pumped-up defending champion Novak Djokovic admitted he was "pushed to the limit" by dangerous American Frances Tiafoe Wednesday, who took the world number one to four gruelling sets at the Australian Open.

The Serbian top seed looked in control after taking the first set, but lightning-quick Tiafoe, who reached the quarter-finals two years ago, refused to go quietly.

He bounced back to take a close second set before Djokovic dug deep to emerge a 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 winner and continue his relentless march towards a ninth Australian Open title.

"I was impressed with the way he was competing. He served very well, he fought hard," said Djokovic.

"I thought we both played on a pretty high level. I mean, he pushed me to the very limit.

"Just overall challenging conditions," he added. "It was very hot, we had long exchanges. It was a tough match, and I'm really glad to overcome such a battle."He will play another American, Taylor Fritz, in the third round after he battled past Reilly Opelka in five sets.