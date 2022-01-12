Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over Covid-19 test

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic rejected Wednesday "misinformation" over his public outings in Serbia despite a positive PCR test for Covid-19.

Djokovic, who described the allegations as "very hurtful" to his family, said on Instagram that he only learned of the December 16 test result the following day, after attending a youth tennis event.