Djokovic Saga 'deeply Regrettable Series Of Events': ATP

Published January 16, 2022

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The men's ATP Tour called the saga surrounding Novak Djokovic "deeply regrettable" as the defending champion faced deportation on the eve of the Australian Open after losing a court hearing Sunday.

"Today's decision to uphold Novak Djokovic's Australian visa cancellation marks the end of a deeply regrettable series of events," the tour said in a statement.

"Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport's greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game," it added.

