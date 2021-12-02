(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the WTA decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault.

"I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis".