Djokovic Says He 'intends To Go To Wimbledon'

Published May 24, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic said Monday he "intends to go to Wimbledon" to defend his title despite the controversy over the tournament being stripped of ranking points.

"Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon," said Djokovic after overcoming Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the French Open first round.

However, he added that the initial decision of the tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine was a "mistake".

The 35-year-old Djokovic stands to lose 2,000 points due to the decision by the ATP and WTA tours to remove ranking points from Wimbledon in response to the player ban.

"On a personal, individual level, I have been very negatively affected by that," said Djokovic.

He has already lost 2,000 points by not being able to defend his Australian Open title.

"Collectively I'm glad that players got together with ATP and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show that there is going to be some consequences."Earlier Monday, former world number one Naomi Osaka said she is "leaning towards not playing" Wimbledon.

