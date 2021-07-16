UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Says He Will Play Tokyo Olympics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, paving the way for the first Golden Grand Slam by a male player.

"I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," tweeted Djokovic.

The Serb has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year and needs just Olympic gold and the US Open to become the first man to sweep the Golden Grand Slam.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

