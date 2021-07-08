UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Set To Rule Over Wimbledon's Young Pretenders

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Djokovic set to rule over Wimbledon's young pretenders

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic can reach a seventh Wimbledon final on Friday, driven on by the desire to capture a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.

The world number one will be overwhelming favourite to defeat semi-final opponent Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian player he has already beaten six times out of six.

Victory for the Serb would send him into a Sunday championship match against either Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the man who sent eight-time winner Roger Federer crashing in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic is playing in his 10th semi-final at Wimbledon and 41st at the majors.

None of the other three pretenders have ever got this far at the tournament.

Only Berrettini has tasted the experience of a semi-final at the Grand Slams, at the 2019 US Open.

Apart from dropping the first set of his opener against British wildcard Jack Draper, Djokovic has been untroubled.

"I feel like I've been playing, hitting the ball well throughout the entire tournament, putting myself exactly where I want to be: semi-finals," said 34-year-old Djokovic.

"Not spending too much energy. Now I really have to be consistent from the first to last point in the next match, and hopefully another one on Sunday."Djokovic has only dropped serve four times at this year's Wimbledon and faced just 15 break points.

Related Topics

World Man Italy Poland Roger Federer Sunday 2019 All From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

6 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.