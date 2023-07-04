Djokovic shines at 'holy grail' Wimbledon as Gauff, Venus crash

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic launched his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title on Monday with a 40th successive win on Centre Court while American stars Coco Gauff and Venus Williams were knocked out.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, who has won the past four titles at the All England Club, defeated 68th-ranked Pedro Cachin of Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on the tournament's showpiece court, where he has not lost since 2013.

Djokovic even found time to help ground staff dry out the world's most famous lawn after the surface became too slippery following a downpour.

The roof was closed but play did not resume for about 90 minutes, much to the frustration of the fans.

"When I come out, I usually come out with racquets, not towels," said Djokovic, who described the court as "the holy grail, the temple of tennis".

He added: "The conditions were not great under the roof, it was still slippery. I think it was definitely frustrating for the crowd waiting for us."