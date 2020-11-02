UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Stays Top Despite Shock Vienna Loss

Mon 02nd November 2020

Paris, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic remains top of the world rankings despite his surprise defeat to lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego in Vienna last week, the ATP announced on Monday.

Djokovic made his return to the court in Austria having not played since Roland Garros and has now spent 293 weeks as the world's best player, edging closer to Roger Federer's record of 310.

The Serb 17-time Grand Slam winner is virtually guaranteed to equal Pete Sampras's record of securing a year-ending top ranking for the sixth time with second-placed Rafael Nadal unlikely to play at Sofia this month.

Italian Sonego rises to a career-best of 32nd after inflicting on Djokovic the worst three-set loss of his career.

This week, Nadal is in action at the Paris Masters and said on Sunday he was not worried about injuries which have ended his last two visits to the tournament.

ATP rankings as of November 2 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11830 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850 3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125 4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630 5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5980 (+1) 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5925 (-1) 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5015 8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3839 9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3285 10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3075 11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2830 13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2710 14. David Goffin (BEL) 2555 15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2400 16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400 17. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2265 18. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2260 (+2)19. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2245 (-1)20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2230 (-1)

