Djokovic Stunned By Lucky Loser Sonego In Vienna
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:00 AM
Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Vienna ATP tournament by Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego on Friday, stalling his bid to wrap up the year-end world number one ranking for a sixth time.
Sonego, ranked 42 and who had initially lost in qualifying last weekend, is the first lucky loser ever to beat Djokovic.
His 6-2, 6-1 quarter-final triumph means Djokovic will have to wait a little longer before he completes the formality of equaling Pete Sampras's all-time record of ending the season top of the rankings for a sixth time.