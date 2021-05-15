UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Survives Tsitsipas Scare To Advance To Rome Semi-finals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Djokovic survives Tsitsipas scare to advance to Rome semi-finals

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic survived a three-set battle with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas over two days in their rain-delayed quarter-finals to advance to the Italian Open semi-finals on Saturday.

The defending champion won through 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 after 3hr 16min on court in the clash which had been suspended from Friday because of rain in the Italian capital.

The Serb, a five-time Rome winner, had been trailing 6-4, 2-1 when the game was halted overnight.

Djokovic sealed the match on his second match point to set up a meeting with either Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev or Italian Lorenzo Sonego later in the day for a place in Sunday's final.

