Djokovic Sweeps Into Italian Open Quarter-finals On Front Of Roman Crowd

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Djokovic sweeps into Italian Open quarter-finals on front of Roman crowd

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic swept into the Italian Open quarter-finals on Thursday with a straight sets wins over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in front of spectators who were allowed to watch in the Foro Italico for the first time.

The five-time Rome champion won through 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 10min against the 48th-ranked Spaniard with the venue filled to 25 per cent of capacity.

"It was not good, it was great. I missed the crowd," said the 33-year-old Serb.

"It was nice to see them back.

" After losing his opening service game, Djokovic powered back with five breaks of serve, outclassing his rival, despite a late fightback, to seal the win on his sixth match point.

"He started well, but I managed to break back straight away and establish the control and consistency.

"I thought I played at least 20-30 percent better than on Monday."The 18-time Grand Slam winner next plays either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or ninth seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semi-final.

