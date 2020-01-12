UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Sweeps Past Nadal In ATP Cup Final

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic swept past long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a battling display at the ATP Cup final Sunday to lay down a marker ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serbian world number two blasted the top-ranked Spaniard off court 6-2 in the first set before a much tighter 7-6 (7/4) second set.

It left the final of the inaugural team event finely poised at 1-1 after Spain's reliable Roberto Bautista Agut caned Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1.

Nadal and Djokovic were both expected back on court to play the decisive doubles rubber that will decide which country wins the 24-nation tournament.

"Every time I get to play Rafa we get to play a lot of exciting points. There were some incredible exchanges today," said Djokovic.

"I started off the match perfectly, everything worked. I'm just really glad I held my nerve in the end." Djokovic, warming up for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open crown this month, went into the clash at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena leading their head-to-heads 28-26.

But the statistics did not tell the full story.

The Serb had won nine of their past 12 contests and been dominant over the years on hard courts -- including a comfortable win against Nadal in the Australian Open final last year.

He showed his intent immediately, breaking Nadal in the opening game when the Spaniard netted a backhand, and there was no let-up.

His driving groundstrokes and deft touches proved too much with Nadal's serve constantly under siege as Djokovic delivered a booming ace to wrap up the set.

Nadal lifted to another level in the second set and it was an intense affair, with Djokovic saving five break points in a crucial sixth game.

It went to a tiebreaker where a crunching backhand down the line from the Serb gave him the break he needed to complete the victory.

Related Topics

World Sydney Spain Rafael Nadal Sunday Australian Open Event From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

6 minutes ago

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

36 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

1 hour ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.