Djokovic sweeps past Schwartzman into Australian Open quarters

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Defending champion Novak Djokovic swept past Diego Schwartzman and into an Australian Open quarter-final with big-serving Milos Raonic Sunday as he zeroes in on an eighth Melbourne Park title.

The rampant Serbian second seed was on another level to Schwartzman, the 14th seed, crushing the Argentine 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena to book an 11th appearance in the tournament's last eight.