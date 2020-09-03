UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Through As Pliskova Crashes Out Of US Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Djokovic through as Pliskova crashes out of US Open

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to move into the third round of the US Open Wednesday but top women's seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out in the tournament's first shock.

Djokovic extended an undefeated run in 2020 to 25 matches as Pliskova was stunned in straight sets by France's Caroline Garcia, the world number 50.

World number one Djokovic dropped the first against Britain's Kyle Edmund but rallied to progress 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 inside a subdued, spectator-free Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm really glad having an early kind of tough match because it kind of serves me better I think for the rest of the tournament," said Djokovic.

The Serbian superstar is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from Flushing Meadows, in the race for the all-time men's Slam singles title record.

The 33-year-old -- who won an eighth Australian Open title in February -- is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

Pliskova -- the 28-year-old world number three from the Czech Republic -- suffered a miserable 1-6, 6-7 exit to a confident Garcia who rushed to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

Pliskova said her defeat was nothing to do with being elevated to the top of the draw after a host of high-ranking withdrawals over coronavirus fears.

"No, zero pressure from this for me. This is nothing to do with my loss today," she sniffed.

Elsewhere in the men's draw Wednesday, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 in his first runout on the famous Ashe court.

"It would have been even better with fans but getting a first taste of what it is was great for me," he said.

Earlier fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated American wildcard Brandon Nakashima in a far from smooth 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-1 win.

The world number seven traded 24 aces with 10 double faults against a player ranked 223 inside an empty but and humid Louis Armstrong Stadium to move into round three.

"I was sweating through my shoes, which is unusual," said Zverev, explaining a footwear change during the match. "I needed to go from the dry tires to the wet tires a little bit." Belgian seventh seed David Goffin also progressed as the top seeds continue to dominate at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

- Empty tank - In the women's draw, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round, dismantling Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2 in just 1hr 9min.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova vanquished Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 while Germany's Angelique Kerber beat compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets.

The 17th seed won 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in one hour 40 minutes inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Also in the women's event, unseeded Russian Varvara Gracheva dumped out French 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

Mladenovic's exit came after a remarkable collapse. The Frenchwoman led 6-1, 5-1 and failed to convert four match points as Gracheva came roaring back to win.

"I just collapsed," a gloomy Mladenovic said afterwards. "I had nothing left in the tank." The US Open is taking place in a spectator-free bubble, resulting in a staid atmosphere in contrast with the usual frenetic energy that pervades the grounds of the tennis center during Open week.

Game-winning points are being met with the odd clap from coaches and admiring glances from rival players watching from their own personal suites in Arthur Ashes.

Crowd noise is piped-in between sets while images of spectators cheering from their sofas at home are shown on "fan cams" around the Arthur Ashe court.

Related Topics

Tennis World Ukraine Russia France Germany Brandon Osaka David Progress Lead Italy Czech Republic Greece Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Tank February Women 2018 2020 Australian Open Event From Top Race Court Kyle Edmund US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

10 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

9 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

9 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.