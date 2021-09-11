UrduPoint.com

Djokovic To Play For Grand Slam Against Medvedev In US Open Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic reached the brink of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 on Friday by defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the US Open semi-finals.

Top-ranked Djokovic ousted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

One more victory will give the 34-year-old Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam since Rod Laver did it 52 years ago.

