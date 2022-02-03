UrduPoint.com

Djokovic To Speak About Australian Open Controversy In '7 To 10 Days'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Djokovic to speak about Australian Open controversy in '7 to 10 days'

Belgrade, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his "version" of what happened during the fiasco that led to his deportation ahead of the Australian Open in the coming days.

The world number one's visa was cancelled last month ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, and he has kept a relatively low profile since returning to Serbia -- making just a handful of brief appearances.

"I plead for patience and in the next seven to ten days I will speak to the media more thoroughly about my version of the story," said Djokovic during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

The 34-year-old offered no other details on his future plans, while he thanked Vucic and his Serbian fans for their support during the ordeal.

Djokovic was unable to challenge for a 21st Grand Slam singles title, which was won over the weekend by his rival Rafael Nadal, who is now the most decorated player in tennis history.

The Serb, however, remained world number one in the rankings released earlier this week and extended his record-breaking run in the top spot to 358 weeks.

mbs/ds/nr

Related Topics

Tennis World Belgrade Serbia Rafael Nadal Visa Australian Open Media Top

Recent Stories

Medical store sealed in sargodha

Medical store sealed in sargodha

9 minutes ago
 President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's ..

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's guidelines on international re ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certi ..

EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summe ..

9 minutes ago
 NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills ..

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense ..

10 minutes ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>